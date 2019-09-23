Foothills Asset Management LTD Holding in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $1.50 Million

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 94.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 30,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 63,238 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 32,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.64. About 279,603 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 270,787 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.89 million, down from 287,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 443,489 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.23% or 10,976 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Inc invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cohen Lawrence B owns 23,081 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.38% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mai Capital holds 0.17% or 44,186 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Next Financial holds 0.01% or 908 shares. State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 34,095 shares. 88,370 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Incorporated. Illinois-based Drw Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 2,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 375,488 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1.24% or 532,745 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,000 shares to 458,490 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 18,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick And Kyle Assoc stated it has 0.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 36,500 shares. Mathes stated it has 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.21% or 54,015 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lifeplan Gp reported 130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru Communications reported 19,631 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt owns 4,201 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). American Century Companies Inc reported 85,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl reported 14,441 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.