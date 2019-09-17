Foothills Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.72 Million as Stock Rose; Patten & Patten Has Raised Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Stake by $461,500 as Stock Rose

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 13,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,387 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 14,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $220.51. About 7.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 17,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 100,305 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 82,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 241,892 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 12,125 shares to 154,196 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,407 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

