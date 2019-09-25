Foothills Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position by $2.36 Million as Share Price Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Farmland Partners (FPI) Position by $1.05 Million; Shares Declined

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 21,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 44,722 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 884,297 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 191,579 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 182,747 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Communications invested in 0.08% or 18,955 shares. Northern owns 1.51 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 4,514 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bridgeway Capital Inc, Texas-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,464 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 101,971 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Scout Invests has invested 0.45% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Palisade Asset Mgmt has 3,387 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Delaware stated it has 12,522 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 45,671 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). California Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 216,939 shares in its portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 32,473 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International Ltd (Prn) by 9.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forestar Group Inc (Prn).