Foothills Asset Management LTD Has Increased Metlife (MET) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Oakworth Capital Holds Stake in Conocophillips (COP)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1291.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 84,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 90,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 6,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.09 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 67,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 34,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 5.90 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 20,438 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 135,539 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 53,923 are held by Agf Invs America. Victory Cap reported 318,250 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 167,637 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 14,659 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has 1.34% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 51,235 shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated has 0.73% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 20,273 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 6,345 shares. Lincluden Mngmt holds 0.21% or 78,364 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 140,233 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 79.99M shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 81,667 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Assoc Incorporated has 0.45% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Willis Invest Counsel reported 106,474 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 9,438 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.64% or 643,669 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,289 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 8,401 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amp Investors Ltd reported 565,648 shares stake. Peoples Fincl Serv invested in 0.39% or 12,657 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 563,940 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,345 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

