Foot Locker (Put) (FL) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Holding by $888,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Martin Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Put) (FL) by 284.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 18.91% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 23.41 million shares traded or 431.21% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loews Corporation holds 325,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 35,208 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 10,231 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 10,399 shares. Blue Chip Partners has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,784 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Rampart Inv Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Guardian Life Of America owns 1,942 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 32 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,480 shares. 4.40 million were reported by Legal And General Grp Plc. First National Trust reported 18,285 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Qs Llc holds 153,314 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Paradigm Cap Management Inc has 0.51% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 96,200 shares. Sei Company reported 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Ww Asset holds 0.03% or 9,689 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 9,664 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 1,223 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 11,371 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pennsylvania Tru Company invested in 24,594 shares. Logan Capital holds 0.6% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 161,580 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Company reported 0.41% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

