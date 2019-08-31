Foot Locker Inc. (FL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker Inc. 50 0.50 N/A 4.56 9.01 Fossil Group Inc. 12 0.26 N/A 0.66 16.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Foot Locker Inc. and Fossil Group Inc. Fossil Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Foot Locker Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Foot Locker Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fossil Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 12% Fossil Group Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Foot Locker Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Foot Locker Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Foot Locker Inc. and Fossil Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker Inc. 0 6 8 2.57 Fossil Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foot Locker Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.4, while its potential upside is 58.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1% of Foot Locker Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc. has 9.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foot Locker Inc. -4.89% -2.77% -26.8% -27.56% -14.97% -22.82% Fossil Group Inc. 6.36% 0.82% -14.22% -36.3% -56.02% -29.82%

For the past year Foot Locker Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fossil Group Inc.

Summary

Foot Locker Inc. beats Fossil Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02. As of April 29, 2017, this segment operated 3,354 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Direct-to-Customers segment sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes through Internet and mobile sites, and catalogs. This segment operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com, and sp24.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com, and sidestep-shoes.com. In addition, the company had 62 franchised Foot Locker stores in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany. Foot Locker, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 94 retail stores and 129 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 230 retail stores and 132 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.