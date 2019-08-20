Foot Locker (FL) Valuation Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.57 Million; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Declined, Truepoint Decreased Holding by $335,472

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 519,128 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 59,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.35M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 90,675 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $56.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.42M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 17,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 96,200 were accumulated by Paradigm Management Inc Ny. 23,343 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 71,390 are owned by Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability owns 61,705 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Century Inc reported 27,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bronson Point Lc owns 60,000 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 23,386 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited stated it has 7,300 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated stated it has 16,590 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 169,217 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,255 shares. Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Associate has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

