Foot Locker (FL) to pay $0.38 on Nov 1, 2019; Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (MTLS) SI Increased By 19.24%

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is expected to pay $0.38 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:FL) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Foot Locker Inc’s current price of $40.52 translates into 0.94% yield. Foot Locker Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 2.74M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. MTLS’s SI was 1.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 939,400 shares previously. With 98,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s short sellers to cover MTLS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 39,622 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 15.99% above currents $40.52 stock price. Foot Locker had 17 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 26. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 26. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 10. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold Foot Locker, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 53,000 shares. Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 54,387 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 519,149 shares. Euclidean Tech Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 18,792 shares. Pnc Fin Gp reported 60,736 shares. Fil Ltd reported 4 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt reported 15,292 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.05% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 398,672 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 502,818 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 461 shares. Westpac Banking has 13,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 37,131 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 471,870 shares. Ent Fincl stated it has 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bearish Analysts Blitz Foot Locker After Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research” published on August 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.