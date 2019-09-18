Foot Locker (FL) to pay $0.38 on Nov 1, 2019; LINE ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (LNNFF) Shorts Up By 4.31%

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is expected to pay $0.38 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:FL) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Foot Locker Inc’s current price of $40.24 translates into 0.94% yield. Foot Locker Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 1.70M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

LINE CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LNNFF) had an increase of 4.31% in short interest. LNNFF’s SI was 2.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.31% from 2.51M shares previously. With 9,500 avg volume, 276 days are for LINE CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LNNFF)’s short sellers to cover LNNFF’s short positions. It closed at $28.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 16.80% above currents $40.24 stock price. Foot Locker had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 19. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of FL in report on Monday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 26. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Retail Stocks at New Lows Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bearish Analysts Blitz Foot Locker After Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold Foot Locker, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 1.08M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,515 shares. Nwq Inv Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 28,758 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.08% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Mariner Limited Company stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Samlyn Limited Liability Com holds 1.59M shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 41,674 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0.03% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 485,181 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1,012 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 27,508 shares stake. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Another recent and important LINE Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNNFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Line Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals.