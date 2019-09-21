Foot Locker (FL) Stake Held by Jennison Associates Llc; As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Position by $2.65 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 54,452 shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 38,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 337,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.14M, up from 298,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.28M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

