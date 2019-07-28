Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Lifted Stake; As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Stock Value Rose, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 86,847 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 2.04M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cohen & Steers stated it has 29,617 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 46,593 are owned by Stifel Financial Corporation. 181,234 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,866 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 4,669 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 5,142 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 361,466 shares. 188,791 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. New York-based Van Eck has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Limited Company has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 31,133 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fund Inc. (CHN) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Ms India Investment (IIF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares to 79,872 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.