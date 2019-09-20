Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder Newfocus Financial Group Decreased Its Position; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 46,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 269,614 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, up from 223,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 2.94 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Newfocus Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc sold 10,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 26,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 36,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). The France-based Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,815 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 12,769 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Group One Trading Lp reported 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 42,229 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 192 shares. Amp Cap stated it has 14,936 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Clark Mngmt Group holds 442,102 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 581,185 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 19,362 shares. Wasatch, a Utah-based fund reported 20,438 shares.

Newfocus Financial Group Llc, which manages about $246.82M and $216.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 4,714 shares to 118,511 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 12,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $115.22M for 9.34 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,710 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 189,156 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First City Cap Management Inc has invested 0.59% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Comm National Bank & Trust invested 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kings Point reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment, Iowa-based fund reported 150,255 shares. National Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 199,228 shares. Curbstone Management Corp has invested 0.73% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 1,055 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,378 shares.