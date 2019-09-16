Foot Locker (FL) Share Value Declined While Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Position; Mitek Systems (MITK) Share Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Cut by $342,900 Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 103.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 7,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 15,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, up from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 3.00M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 119,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.77 million market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Commerce Incorporated holds 37,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Thb Asset Management holds 0.54% or 339,792 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 261,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 250,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 41,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Ltd Co owns 432,493 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Metropolitan Life Co owns 9,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 59,410 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 19.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7,960 shares to 93,670 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with the Addition of Desktop – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark downgrades Mitek after management departures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.