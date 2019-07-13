Foot Locker (FL) Position Held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Held by Whitnell & Co

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 6230.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 2.01 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel reported 64,260 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 268,000 shares. Cibc World owns 14,949 shares. Moreover, Gideon Advsr has 0.14% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Regions has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 3,616 shares. Veritable Lp holds 5,633 shares. Earnest Partners Limited invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Fosun Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Gradient Limited Liability holds 146 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 22,211 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.31% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 11,371 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 40,410 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 10,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 29,358 shares to 269,452 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,835 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 808 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 0.03% stake. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old Natl Savings Bank In invested in 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability invested in 126,321 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has 125,956 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 3,753 shares. National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Twele Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Envestnet Asset holds 16,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whitnell reported 1.6% stake. Advsr Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 614,737 shares. Northern owns 14,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 5,800 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 22,469 shares.

