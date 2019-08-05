Foot Locker (FL) Holding Maintained by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp; Boston Advisors Increased Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP)

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 79.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 48,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $125.06. About 3.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.68M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5

