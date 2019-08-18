Foot Locker (FL) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Stake by $15.30 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Heico (HEI.A) Position by $923,790

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI.A) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,130 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,227 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 119,289 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 2.56M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL)

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Foot Locker On Valuation, Q2 Print May Support Shares – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foot Locker down 10% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Foot Locker, Inc.’s (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Lp holds 2.99% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 415,000 shares. 3,418 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,230 shares. 33,444 were accumulated by Zacks Investment. Chevy Chase reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles LP has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 39,897 shares. D E Shaw And Comm holds 0.01% or 165,957 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication accumulated 0.12% or 12,850 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 24,777 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 191,328 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 12,767 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 926,025 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 21,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust owns 24,594 shares.