Foot Locker (FL) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding; Amg Funds Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Upped

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 10,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 2.95M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

