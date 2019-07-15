FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

This is a contrast between FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.56 N/A 2.78 7.69 NovoCure Limited 50 24.50 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5%

Volatility and Risk

FONAR Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NovoCure Limited on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, NovoCure Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovoCure Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50

NovoCure Limited on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus price target and a -9.26% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.3% and 72.3% respectively. FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.07%. Competitively, 1.8% are NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was less bullish than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors NovoCure Limited.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.