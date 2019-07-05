FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Both FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.50 N/A 2.78 7.69 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.82 N/A 0.49 8.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FONAR Corporation and Accuray Incorporated. Accuray Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FONAR Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. FONAR Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Volatility & Risk

FONAR Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. FONAR Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

FONAR Corporation and Accuray Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Accuray Incorporated is $5, which is potential 29.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FONAR Corporation and Accuray Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.3% and 82.4%. FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.07%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was less bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors FONAR Corporation beats Accuray Incorporated.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.