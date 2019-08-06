FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.77 N/A 2.82 8.69 Smith & Nephew plc 41 3.95 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FONAR Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc. Smith & Nephew plc has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FONAR Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Smith & Nephew plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Smith & Nephew plc’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FONAR Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 9.1% respectively. FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.07%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has weaker performance than Smith & Nephew plc

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats FONAR Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.