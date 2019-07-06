FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Comparison side by side

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.56 N/A 2.78 7.69 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FONAR Corporation and Micron Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FONAR Corporation and Micron Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta means FONAR Corporation’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Micron Solutions Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. FONAR Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Micron Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.07% of FONAR Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year FONAR Corporation had bullish trend while Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Micron Solutions Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.