FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Contrasting side by side

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.73 N/A 2.82 8.69 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.42 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 highlights FONAR Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. FONAR Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FONAR Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year FONAR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.