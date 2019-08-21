FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Contrasting side by side

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.69 N/A 2.82 8.69 Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights FONAR Corporation and Invacare Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta means FONAR Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Invacare Corporation has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Invacare Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. FONAR Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FONAR Corporation and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0%. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was less bullish than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FONAR Corporation beats Invacare Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.