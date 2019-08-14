FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Contrasting side by side

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.68 N/A 2.82 8.69 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 164.71 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates FONAR Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FONAR Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 1.3%. FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.07%. Insiders Competitively, owned 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year FONAR Corporation had bullish trend while Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FONAR Corporation beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.