Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) Market Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Position; Argi Investment Services Lifted Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 16,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 141,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 125,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Union Company (The) Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 12.50M shares traded or 118.13% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 87,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 183,856 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 271,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 327,789 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FEMSA’s First Quarter Was Messy, But Basically Positive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Mexican Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell in Trumpâ€™s World – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 14, 2016.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,665 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $86.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 11,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Knoll Incnew (NYSE:KNL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 36,431 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 149,065 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 203,579 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 655,652 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 90,572 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Limited reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 2.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate holds 0.26% or 2.87M shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 43.38 million shares. Torray Ltd Co accumulated 490,861 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 185,521 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 28,034 shares to 19,952 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block(H & R) Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 25,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.