Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) Holder Avalon Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $3.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 878,515 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 5,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 17,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 350,688 shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53 million for 18.91 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.