Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Masters Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $16.80 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.73 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 4.98M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 19,350 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 413,452 shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares to 175,191 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 20.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.42 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.