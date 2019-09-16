Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) (FMX) Valuation Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million; North American Management Trimmed Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $11.02 Million as Share Price Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 155,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 41,558 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 196,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 2.23M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) (FMX) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 159,063 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,639 shares to 246,710 shares, valued at $27.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,870 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 7,886 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1,960 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il reported 93,932 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability reported 482,440 shares. First Personal Service, a North Carolina-based fund reported 65,854 shares. 7,584 were reported by Amarillo Retail Bank. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar Asset Limited holds 4,055 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp reported 11,952 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 3,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 3,584 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:DQ) by 13,200 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 178,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.