Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Valuation Declined While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder American Money Management Lifted Its Position by $2.34 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.24 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 236,912 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 7.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 236,270 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.03% or 2,996 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 124,108 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 197,609 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.23M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma holds 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,946 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.03% or 90,246 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability holds 4,829 shares. Cim Llc stated it has 3.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital City Tru Company Fl owns 13,237 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel accumulated 231,999 shares. Haverford Tru Company has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 150,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.