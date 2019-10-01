Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Value Declined While Harding Loevner LP Raised Its Position; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut First Cmnty Bankshares Nev (FCBC) Position by $478,896

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev (FCBC) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 14,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 141,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 155,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 67,387 shares traded or 157.24% up from the average. First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has risen 1.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FCBC News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – First Community Banc (NV) 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 550,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 5.68M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.56 million, up from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 406,203 shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 144,063 shares to 121,765 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 23,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

