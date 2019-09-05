Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake Boosted by Harding Loevner Lp; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Its Position by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 37,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 176,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 139,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 710,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 5.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473.36M, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 373,150 shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 914 shares to 6,794 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 4.46 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 102,243 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.75% or 449.99M shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com owns 37,762 shares. 758 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Trust reported 101,005 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 46,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 68,950 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc accumulated 8,082 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd holds 966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct stated it has 3.29 million shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,500 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 180,332 shares. Opus Cap Gp Limited reported 18,373 shares. 34.28M are held by Ameriprise.