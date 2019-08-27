Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Richard C Young & Company Stake in Harris Del (HRS) Cut by $388,755

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/04/2018 – Assemblywoman Pamela Harris Resigns Ahead of Fraud Trial; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: PR 18-09 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Harris Cnty Hosp Dist, TX 2010 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/03/2018 – Chef Henry Harris on Dordogne, France

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 148,174 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 5,157 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group Inc has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 1St Source Financial Bank holds 2,520 shares. 1,845 were reported by Ftb. Artisan Ltd Partnership owns 4.54M shares. 4,384 are owned by Financial Bank. Raymond James Trust Na owns 5,746 shares. 5,606 are held by Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.11% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). King Luther Mngmt holds 6,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 231,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.17% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Fin holds 1,817 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Community National Bank Na stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,481 shares to 6,779 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 12,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).