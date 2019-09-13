Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 354,918 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 37,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92M, up from 66,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) CEO Eduardo Padilla on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 26,400 shares to 190,962 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.06M are owned by Alleghany De. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 27,445 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Management Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Essex Finance Incorporated stated it has 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roanoke Asset Corp Ny stated it has 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 10,324 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Inc invested in 0.47% or 29,611 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 5,960 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 14,702 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 1,428 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,396 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 65,278 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.