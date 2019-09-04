Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $555,148

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 50,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 58,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 149,493 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 5.84 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.33M shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 1,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 435,893 were accumulated by Service Automobile Association. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 102 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitchell Cap Management accumulated 36,956 shares. 355 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2.36% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 475,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Uss Inv Management has invested 0.81% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 10,960 shares. Lumina Fund Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,000 shares. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 78,300 shares.

