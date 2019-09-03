Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Share Value Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Stake by $748,000

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 563,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 382,658 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 10,650 shares. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 398,516 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 25,562 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 68,841 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 8,855 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.94% or 22,790 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 466,467 shares. Coastline Tru holds 35,115 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mairs & invested in 415,075 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 571,777 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 775 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 53,889 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment holds 0.06% or 9,607 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $167.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).