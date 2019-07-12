Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position Boosted by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Kidder Stephen W Cut Its Position in 3M (MMM) by $802,125 as Share Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 293,941 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 2.78 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey)

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,400 shares. Putnam Investments Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1,782 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,610 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 285,824 shares stake. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 91,521 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.02% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Management Ltd Com has invested 1.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Coie has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 9,164 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv invested in 182,045 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,833 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,574 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 50,696 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,114 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.72 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.