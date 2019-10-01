Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding Increased by Prince Street Capital Management Llc; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased by $29.56 Million Its Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 871.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 170,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 190,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.06 million, up from 19,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75M shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 379,550 shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25,600 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $24.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 263,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,307 shares to 85,170 shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 32,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,375 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.