Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding Has Upped by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Boosted by Goldentree Asset Management Lp

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 377,427 shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arkansas-based fund reported 7,556 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. 14,334 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,266 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.05% or 1,946 shares. Blume Capital holds 2.5% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24,840 shares. Conning holds 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 14,505 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 144,332 shares. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 7,746 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, First Trust has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,144 shares.