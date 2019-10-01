Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Its Holding by $2.00 Million; As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Chou Associates Management Trimmed Position

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 228,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 248,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 1.37 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma may raise 15-bln rupees in bid for Sanofi generics business – Mint; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA HAS ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PHARMACEUTICAL BRANDS FROM SANOFI S.A. FOR AN AMOUNT OF €158M; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 123.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 20,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, up from 16,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.24. About 193,858 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84 billion for 10.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 308,634 shares to 21,201 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 88,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).