Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.99 Million as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $922,779

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 21,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 173,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 194,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 451,933 shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,329 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 167,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares to 344,247 shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

