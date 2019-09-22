Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) EPS Estimated At $1.19; Dana Investment Advisors Cut Prologis (PLD) Holding By $1.43 Million

Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 65.28% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FMX’s profit would be $2.13 billion giving it 19.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 45.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 368,489 shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Prologis Inc now has $53.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 2.74 million shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Fomento Econ??mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $169.05 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 41.44 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -3.18% below currents $84.35 stock price. Prologis had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust.

