Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; Funds Transfer (RELL) Has 0.44 Sentiment

Funds Transfer Inc (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold their holdings in Funds Transfer Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.55 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Funds Transfer Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Fomento Econ??mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $169.86 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 41.64 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $79.41 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 243,646 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 127,811 shares.

