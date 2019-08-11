Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Share Value Declined While Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Stake; Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Position in Avon Prods (AVP) by $1.13 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 137,134 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 152,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 253,922 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 564,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 348,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 912,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.4 lastly. It is down 168.99% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Driven By OXXO, The Core FEMSA Story Remains Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 389,302 shares to 659,466 shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 51,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.13 million were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 149,130 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 171,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.56M were accumulated by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). World Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Principal has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 490,539 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 1,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 4.09M shares stake.