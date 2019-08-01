Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Position Has Upped by Ashmore Group Plc; Zazove Associates Has Boosted Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holding by $1.06 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 512,000 shares traded or 69.01% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 616,808 shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 55,318 shares. Lakeview Llc accumulated 25,762 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 36,394 were reported by Com State Bank. Coe Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 24,825 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.12% or 25,713 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 180,215 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 122,192 shares. 73,421 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring Bank invested in 800 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 20,097 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1.04 million shares.

