Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Upped Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $4.36 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 305,616 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FMX vs. KO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Driven By OXXO, The Core FEMSA Story Remains Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,582 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,382 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 3,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 56,708 shares. Anchor Bolt Lp holds 915,065 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 18,274 shares. Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Tru Advsr LP holds 75,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group owns 0.12% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.32 million shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.75% stake. Viking Glob Limited Partnership invested 0.63% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citigroup holds 965,820 shares. California-based Aperio Group Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Md Sass Invsts Svcs has invested 4.59% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 13,057 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Firefly Value Prns Lp accumulated 8.74% or 1.52M shares.