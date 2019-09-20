Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Increased Stake; United Asset Strategies Holding in At&T (T) Increased as Shares Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 760.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 105,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 118,986 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, up from 13,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 131,568 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 76,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 22.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio enters Convenience sector in Brazil through Joint Venture with RaÃ­zen – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 198,510 shares to 36,943 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 267,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,006 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 320,340 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46.05 million shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt owns 2.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 239,905 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Checchi Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvey Mngmt Inc stated it has 323,337 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 953,175 shares stake. Moreover, Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,462 shares. Richard C Young & invested 2.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Knott David M has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). S&Co Inc invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Tru accumulated 0.38% or 122,515 shares.