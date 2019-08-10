Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Lifted Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Algert Global Has Cut Its Stake

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 17,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 7,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 24,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 248,604 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2017. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Driven By OXXO, The Core FEMSA Story Remains Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Merchants reported 15,680 shares. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cardinal Management reported 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Growth Limited Partnership accumulated 2.78% or 475,000 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd has 202,052 shares. General Invsts Company stated it has 168,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.21% or 366,782 shares. Ajo LP invested in 2.33M shares or 1.14% of the stock. Guardian Capital LP reported 2,264 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 57,481 are held by Pittenger Anderson Inc. Moreover, Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated invested in 10,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 24,239 shares.