Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Boosted Stake by $418,968; Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Position Held by Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 106,009 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 20,243 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares to 991,698 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 14,415 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,268 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 9,130 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Aperio Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,498 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 367,002 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 266,556 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 4,603 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 1,596 shares. 2,269 are held by Ameritas Investment Inc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Macquarie Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 22,840 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).