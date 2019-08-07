Folketrygdfondet Upped Its Nokia (NOK) Stake by $20.00 Million; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.06 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 393,073 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 15.20M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.