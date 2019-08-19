Folketrygdfondet Stake in Ericsson (ERIC) Has Lifted by $8.92 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $330,408 as Market Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 8,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.00 million, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin, California-based fund reported 31.10 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 25,666 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.23% or 465,972 shares. Heritage Invsts Management has 0.65% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 274,923 shares. Cwh Cap has invested 2.96% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Lc has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 3.80M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Management has 104,692 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.41% or 220,485 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 44,305 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Violich Cap Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 18,709 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce holds 17,048 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).